Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

