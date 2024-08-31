Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

