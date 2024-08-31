Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,583,395 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $81.79. 7,639,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,259. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

