Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

SILA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.61. 507,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,357. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

