Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 89 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after buying an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.57. 2,897,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.