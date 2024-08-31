Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after buying an additional 144,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $19,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.03. 103,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.25. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.