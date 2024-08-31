Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,235. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.