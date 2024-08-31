Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

