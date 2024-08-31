Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. 2,753,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,111. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,924. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

