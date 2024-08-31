Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $6.31 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after buying an additional 1,533,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,315,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. 1,999,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

