Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

