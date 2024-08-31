Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $275.00 at UBS Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

