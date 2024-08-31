SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Update

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 1,050,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SanBio Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNBIF remained flat at C$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.84. SanBio has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$4.25.
About SanBio
