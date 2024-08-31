Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Raised by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.