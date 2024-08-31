Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Up 5.8%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.70 and last traded at $206.70. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.40.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.84.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

