Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.2 days.
OTCMKTS SDMHF traded up $11.31 on Friday, hitting $206.70. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $299.86.
