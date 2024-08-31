Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 659,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 386.9 days.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Schroders has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

