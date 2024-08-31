Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

