Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,028,000 after buying an additional 814,779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,866,000 after buying an additional 378,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after buying an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. 18,624,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,931. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

