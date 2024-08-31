Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $82.98. 15,627,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

