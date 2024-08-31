Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 1,910,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

