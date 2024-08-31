Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 190,961 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,493,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 576,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

