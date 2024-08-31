Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. 2,446,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

