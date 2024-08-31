Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Lessened by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 686,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,336. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

