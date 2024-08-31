Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,336. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.