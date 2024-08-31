Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 182,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 929,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,852. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

