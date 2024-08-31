Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,825. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

