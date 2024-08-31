Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

