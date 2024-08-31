Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 433,300 shares trading hands.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

