Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,154,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. The company has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.