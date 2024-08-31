Searle & CO. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Dover were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Dover by 93.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.33. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

View Our Latest Report on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.