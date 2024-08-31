Searle & CO. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.57. 25,874,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,985,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

