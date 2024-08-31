Searle & CO. Purchases 350 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,144. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

