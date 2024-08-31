Searle & CO. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Searle & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 8,610.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 165,055 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FDX traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

