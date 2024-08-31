Searle & CO. Sells 179 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Searle & CO. cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. 2,254,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

