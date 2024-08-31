SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.76

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 881150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $737.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

