SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Trading Down 9.1%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 5,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 79,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).
SEEEN Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75.
Insider Activity at SEEEN
In other news, insider Adrian Hargrave bought 80,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,419.35 ($3,190.49). 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About SEEEN
SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.
