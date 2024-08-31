Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sekisui House Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

