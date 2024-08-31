ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $23.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $855.00. 1,920,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,300. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $791.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

