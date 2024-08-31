Shake Shack’s (SHAK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.37.

NYSE SHAK opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,892 shares of company stock worth $1,279,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

