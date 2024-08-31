Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Services Global Price Performance

Shares of Sharing Services Global stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,524. Sharing Services Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Sharing Services Global alerts:

Sharing Services Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. It's products portfolio comprises health and wellness products, which includes Elevate MAX Happy Coffee, an Arabic coffee drink; XanthoMax Happy Caps, an encapsulated wellness supplement; KetoCre, a ketogenic creamer designed to support keto diet; Elevate ZEST Happy + Lemonade, a nootropic blend with a smooth lemonade twist; and ElevaciTea Georgia Peach and ElevaciTea Vanilla Chai, a flavored southern-style tea product.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Services Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.