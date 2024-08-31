SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.65

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $92.91, with a volume of 444899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

