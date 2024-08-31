Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 13,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Shawcor Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

