Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Grows By 66.7%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADSEW opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

