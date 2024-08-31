Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Grows By 66.7%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
ADSEW opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.71.
About ADS-TEC Energy
