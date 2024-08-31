Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Grows By 26.6%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 672,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

