Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Grows By 13.6%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,919. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

