Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Rises By 18.9%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 16,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

