Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Expands By 59.6%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,733. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 124,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

