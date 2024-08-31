Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Expands By 59.6%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,733. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Further Reading
