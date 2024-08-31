Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Expands By 69.6%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

