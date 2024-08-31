Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Decreases By 33.5%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Broadwind by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Broadwind Stock Down 2.7 %

Broadwind stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 72,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,295. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

